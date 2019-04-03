In April, Fremont will join an estimated 20,000 communities across the country in the nation’s largest community improvement project.
The Great American Cleanup is an annual event hosted through Keep America Beautiful, taking place between the first day of spring on March 20 through June. Over the course of that time, Keep America Beautiful affiliates across the country organize cleanup initiatives in their communities.
“Keep America Beautiful believes that people and places are profoundly interconnected,” it says on the Keep America Beautiful website. “Whether you live in a big city, a suburb or a small rural town, the Great American Cleanup is a shining example of how lasting, positive change happens when people work together.”
Fremont’s own affiliate of the national organization, Keep Fremont Beautiful, will be holding its Great American Cleanup event on April 22 — Earth Day.
Here in Fremont, volunteers will gather at any one of five predetermined parks: Barnard Park, Clemmons Park, John C. Fremont Park, Johnson Park and Miller Park. Once on site, they will work to clean up litter, as well as yard debris, like fallen tree branches or leaves left over from the winter, “so that the parks are really accessible for people going into the spring and summer months,” according to Leila Hybl, executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful.
“We have the five locations dedicated for the volunteer groups to go to, and Keep Fremont Beautiful board members will also be at those parks and we will have trash reachers, gloves and trash bags and some rakes as well available at those locations,” Hybl said.
Clean up will continue along the curbsides around the park and the storm drains to prevent litter from flowing into natural water bodies.
There will also be Nebraska Conservation Education Fund representatives be giving short presentations to volunteers to help educate them on techniques that residents can use to improve water quality.
“Because the litter reduction measures we are taking for the Great American Cleanup serve to protect our water bodies, they thought this would be a great tie in to help educate people about water conservation,” Hybl said.
The event will take place on April 22 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. You can call Keep Fremont Beautiful at (402) 941-6122 to sign up, or visit www.keepfremontbeautiful.org and click on the events tab at the top of the page. Volunteers can register as individuals or as part of a group.
Individuals who come to the event the day of will still be welcome to join — but large groups of volunteers should volunteer to help Keep Fremont Beautiful bring enough supplies and direct them to the appropriate park location.
Hybl says that 81 people have signed up to help out so far — and that’s not including Keep Fremont Beautiful’s own board members.
“Hopefully we hit 100 people,” Hybl said.
This year’s Great American Cleanup will look a little different here in Fremont than in years past. Previously, there was no centralized event — rather, volunteer groups would arrange times to go out and multiple cleanups would occur over a longer period of time.
But, with Hybl’s position being part-time, Keep Fremont Beautiful decided it would be easier to coordinate a single-day event, and could help boost the excitement around the day.
“I’m hoping that it also expands the visibility of the event,” Hybl said.
Additionally, she hopes that people will be able to see the positive impact that the Great American Cleanup could have — and that it may inspire others in town to engage in similar cleanup efforts.
“We are absolutely in support of anybody hosting a cleanup outside of this day,” Hybl said. “This day definitely serves as promotion for hosting more events.”
Such cleanups have multiple benefits: they bring the community together, help people give back to their community, and make the parks a cleaner and safer place.
“Our city parks are a huge asset to our community, they’re scattered all throughout our city and serve as a place to come together as a community and they’re supposed to be a safe place for adults and teens and youth to spend time in the fresh air,” Hybl said.