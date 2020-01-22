Keep Fremont Beautiful is one of the early beneficiaries of a new program that was introduced across HyVee stores in November.
The local non-profit partnered with the Fremont HyVee as part of the grocery store’s “Giving Tag” program. The program gives shoppers the opportunity to donate toward each month’s selected local non-profit by purchasing a $2.50 reusable bag from local stores.
“They can scratch off a code and go to a website and select ‘Keep Fremont Beautiful’ to donate a dollar of the percentage,” said Casey Vaughan, KFB executive director.
Keep Fremont Beautiful was selected as the store’s local non-profit of the month in December, Vaughan said.
So far, at least $20 has been donated toward the organization since mid-January, Vaughan said. While that doesn’t equate to much, she said it’s exciting to see the number of bags being purchased.
“It’s fabulous in the fact that at least 20 bags that were purchased,” she said. “Each bag makes a difference in protecting the environment.”
The dollar donation is great, but she added that the important takeaway from this month is encouraging sustainability.
“Of course, we think it’s awesome, not only are our community members able to donate, it also promotes reusability,” she said.
A major part of Keep Fremont Beautiful is focusing on reusing, recycling and repurposing. She said that, on average, Americans use 100 billion plastic bags each year. Those bags often end up in dumps or landfills, where it can take at least 500 years for them to break down.
Once broken down, plastic bags leave behind microplastics that continue to pollute the environment, Vaughan said.
Even after bag breaks down, it doesn’t fully break down,” she said.
With HyVee sponsoring the program, Vaughan said there is also an increased awareness within the community to look at alternative ways to reduce waste.
“From my perspective, just glad that we have a business that promotes the re-use of shopping bags,” she said.
The program is still in its early days, but HyVee communications manager Ivy Sprague said the company is excited about the program’s future based on the positive feedback it’s received thus far.
“It’s early days, but overall the response we’ve seen has been very positive and we’re excited to partner with nonprofits across our region,” Sprague said. “...This is a good way that we can provide local non-profits with funding while promoting sustainability and waste reduction.”
Currently, Keep Fremont Beautiful is winding down for the winter and preparing for April’s Eco Fair. The annual fair introduces waste reduction, recycling, energy, green living and other repurposing practices to local Fremont and Arlington Public School fourth-graders.
“We have a lot of local businesses that come in and set up their booths,” Vaughan said. “It definitely is a favorite for Keep Fremont Beautiful.”