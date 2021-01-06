Keep Fremont Beautiful offering Christmas tree disposal through Wednesday

Fremont residents have just one day left to properly dispose of any leftover Christmas trees from this past holiday season.

Keep Fremont Beautiful is offering its annual Christmas tree recycling through today. The service, which began Dec. 26, is in the parking lot of the Lenihan Building between Ninth and 10th streets on the east side of Broad Street.

Casey Vaughan, executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful, said the trees must have all wire, ornaments, stands and plastic bags removed prior to placing them in the corral.

“S2 Roll-Offs and Refuse, they have actually provided a waste receptacle at the site so that if there are any last-minute items to take off the trees, people are able to dispose of them in that waste receptacle to eliminate the potential for litter and to make sure that everyone is recycling right,” she said.

During the last two years, Vaughan said Keep Fremont Beautiful has taken in an average of 350 trees each year. She said the service is a wonderful and environmentally friendly way for residents to dispose of their old trees.

“The city of Fremont Parks and Recreation Department provides us every year so that all of the trees can be ground up into mulch and then dispersed through our city parks systems,” Vaughan said. “So it is a great way to dispose of your Christmas tree and also to beautify our city in the process.”

