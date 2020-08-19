Keep Fremont Beautiful offering free glass drop-off

Casey Vaughan, executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful, said the nonprofit works to improve handling practices with Fremont citizens and encourages them to take greater responsibility for improving the community.

“Through the use of glass recycling, we are actually reducing the amount of material that we are sending to the landfill,” she said.

Vaughan said education is the key to proper recycling, adding that recycling glass is pretty straightforward.

“It really doesn’t take much work or effort on the part of the person who is doing the recycling,” she said. “The City of Fremont does have a full list of what is accepted and what is not accepted because it is very important that we do not contaminate the bunker.”

She said recycling contamination can happen frequently when recyclables are dropped off that still have food or other substances in them.

“I actually was out at the glass recycling bunker last weekend and noticed that there were a few cardboard boxes in there, so that’s one thing that it’s really important to keep those things out of the bunker so we’re not contaminating the glass.”