Keep Fremont Beautiful offering free glass drop-off

Keep Fremont Beautiful is placing an added focus on glass recycling over the next several months.
The Fremont-based nonprofit is working with the City of Fremont to fill the city’s glass bunker by Jan. 1, 2021. Each Saturday, free glass recycling will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon at the bunker, located in the same area as the tree debris drop site on South Broad Street just north of the Platte River Bridge.
Accepted glass items include:
- Glass food and beverage containers
- All colors of glass
- Glassware, including wine and pint glasses
- Plate glass, but hardware, framing, casing and spacers must be removed.
Labels and caps may remain on glass items when deposited.
Glass items not allowed include:
- Windshields
- Ceramic, porcelain or milk glass
- Laminated glass
- Mirrors
No trash, bags or boxes will be allowed to be dropped off at the glass bunker.
Once the bunker reaches capacity, it will be collected by Ripple Glass, a Kansas City-based glass recycling company.
Once recycled, the glass will be transformed into fiberglass insulation, while the amber glass will be recycled back into bottles.
Casey Vaughan, executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful, said the nonprofit works to improve handling practices with Fremont citizens and encourages them to take greater responsibility for improving the community.
“Through the use of glass recycling, we are actually reducing the amount of material that we are sending to the landfill,” she said.
Vaughan said education is the key to proper recycling, adding that recycling glass is pretty straightforward.
“It really doesn’t take much work or effort on the part of the person who is doing the recycling,” she said. “The City of Fremont does have a full list of what is accepted and what is not accepted because it is very important that we do not contaminate the bunker.”
She said recycling contamination can happen frequently when recyclables are dropped off that still have food or other substances in them.
“I actually was out at the glass recycling bunker last weekend and noticed that there were a few cardboard boxes in there, so that’s one thing that it’s really important to keep those things out of the bunker so we’re not contaminating the glass.”
While dropping off a few bottles here and there may feel insignificant, Vaughan said they can go a long way in helping the environment. For every ton of glass recycled, she said 600 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions are reduced.
“We are saving raw material,” Vaughan said. “We are lessening the need to mine for new materials to create new items, and in that process, we are also cleaning the air.”
