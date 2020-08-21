Keep Fremont Beautiful plans metal, electronics recycling event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Keep Fremont Beautiful, All Metals Market and Cross Electronics will be having a metal and electronics recycling event from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Ilgenfritz parking lot, located on the southeast corner of Fourth Street and Park Avenue in downtown Fremont.

Everyone attending is asked to enter from Fourth Street to drop off their metal, then head south to recycle their electronic items.

Recycling fees will apply to the following electronic items: TVs and monitors/CRTs, $20 up to 20 inches, $30 up to 30 inches, $40 up to 40 inches, etc.; $20 per microwave; $5 for large wood items (TV consoles or speakers); $20 per treadmill or other large exercise equipment; $1.50 per pound bulk alkaline batteries; $0.43 per pound ($60 minimum) for floor printers/copiers/plotters.

All other items will be recycled at no cost. Metal scraps can include pipes and metal tubing, car parts, aluminum doors and windows (with glass, wood and plastics removed), cast iron sinks and tubs, clean tin cans, broken bicycles, old barbecue grills, etc.

KFB volunteers will be on site to assist with transporting materials from vehicles.

