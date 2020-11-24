Keep Fremont Beautiful receives Gold Affiliate Award for community service

“The award is definitely an honor and as a first-year director, there is a lot of criteria to meet,” Vaughan said. “Continuing to uphold and meet this criteria throughout such a tough year with a pandemic is definitely meaningful.”

The pandemic has forced KFB to take extra safety measures while continuing its work throughout the year.

“It has been a very different year, but we have worked around all of the obstacles that have come our way and continued on with our program,” Vaughan said.







South Korea’s hikers make ‘junk art’ from trash

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.