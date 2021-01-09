Keep Fremont Beautiful receives more than $100k in state grants

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Waste Reduction and Recycling Grant is referred to as KFB’s hazardous waste grant, Vaughan said, as it covers the cost of hiring an environmental services contractor to dispose of hazardous waste.

“This also goes with the advertising of the hazardous waste event and just pretty much everything that we need to host that event,” she said. “So the Waste Reduction and Recycling Grant is very specific to our hazardous waste event and then summer parks recycling also.”

As KFB received grants last year, Vaughan said the nonprofit did well during 2020 despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was more so maneuvering our programming around not meeting in person or if we were, doing it as safely as we could,” she said. “We had to move a lot of things to electronic versions, but we were able to do it, and we managed to accomplish everything that we wanted to in 2020.”

Vaughan said she was very thankful to NDEE for providing KFB with the grants it applied for, as well as the city of Fremont, which contributes $10,000 annually toward its efforts and renewed a four-year term in 2018.

“Without this grant, we wouldn’t have our program,” she said. “And we’re also thankful to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, our partners association, everyone that helps us with our funding so that we’re able to have our environmental education program continue in our community.”

