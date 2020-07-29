Kennard household has two royals

So, she’s the queen this year, too. Due to her school schedule, Lauren said she won’t be able to attend the Nebraska State Fair, but plans to represent Washington County at other rodeos.

The queen is a rodeo proponent and speaks highly of this sport.

“There are many things to like about rodeo — especially like the atmosphere of rodeo—it is always positive,” she said. “Rodeo is a family to us. Everybody helps everybody there.”

Lauren enjoys the opportunity to help encourage kids at the rodeo to step out of their comfort zone and try something new.

“Last year, I had a young girl come up to me and ask how I got the title,” she said. “I tried a couple years for this title and it didn’t work the first couple times, but I kept trying and so I told the girl, ‘Just keep trying if you want it.’”

One of her favorite parts of the rodeos is getting to carry the American flag.

“It’s a great way to honor our country and our freedom,” she said.

Following in her sister’s royal footsteps, Kayla Schwedhelm has achieved honors of her own.

A week ago, she earned the title of 2021 Nebraska Teen Miss Agriculture.