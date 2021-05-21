Kennedy's Cruisers on Main car show for JCF Days

Those who’ve attended past shows probably have seen the numerous trophies displayed on and around a trailer.

Multiple trophies will be awarded again this year with presentations planned at 4 p.m. Special awards include: Mayor’s Choice; Salute to Our Troops; Police Department’s Choice; and Fire Department’s Choice.

The cost to enter is $20 per vehicle. Those who enter by June 30 can get a free car show T-shirt.

Rayl knows car show enthusiasts appreciate the event.

“It brings them back to their youth,” she said. “Guys really get into their cars.”

Fremonter John Kennedy for whom the show is now named has a great memory of the event.

“In 2019 — at the end of the car show around trophy time — since it was my last year in charge, a group of the guys all got together to honor me,” Kennedy said. “Sid Dillon had a plaque. Todd Powley made me a trophy. I tell you, it made it really hard to carry on with the trophy presentation! So many of these guys have been so supportive, and it really meant a lot!”

He continues to help with the show.

“This year should be fun,” Rayl said. “We want to keep growing.”