Kennedy's Cruisers on Main car show for JCF Days

Car and motorcycle enthusiasts are gearing up for Kennedy’s Cruisers on Main Street.
The car, truck and bike show is set from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 10 during the John C. Fremont Days Festival.
Like other events, the festival and car show were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think, this year, it’s going to be extra popular, because of not having it last year and people are ready to get out of their house,” said Mike Holck, car show committee member.
Liz Rayl, car show chairperson, is looking forward to the event.
“We’re really excited to bring it back this year,” Rayl said. “The guys have really been working hard on it. We’ve had extra time to think of ways to make it bigger and better.”
The show, which attracts thousands of visitors to Fremont’s Main Street, had more than 400 entries in 2019.
Again this year, it will feature more than 66 classes. The competition includes a host of categories for stock and modified cars and trucks.
Other categories include: Corvettes, motorcycles and special interest vehicles such as rat rods, race cars, pedal cars, bicycles and soap box derby cars. Police cars, ambulances and hearses are among specialty vehicles that can be entered.
Those who’ve attended past shows probably have seen the numerous trophies displayed on and around a trailer.
Multiple trophies will be awarded again this year with presentations planned at 4 p.m. Special awards include: Mayor’s Choice; Salute to Our Troops; Police Department’s Choice; and Fire Department’s Choice.
The cost to enter is $20 per vehicle. Those who enter by June 30 can get a free car show T-shirt.
Rayl knows car show enthusiasts appreciate the event.
“It brings them back to their youth,” she said. “Guys really get into their cars.”
Fremonter John Kennedy for whom the show is now named has a great memory of the event.
“In 2019 — at the end of the car show around trophy time — since it was my last year in charge, a group of the guys all got together to honor me,” Kennedy said. “Sid Dillon had a plaque. Todd Powley made me a trophy. I tell you, it made it really hard to carry on with the trophy presentation! So many of these guys have been so supportive, and it really meant a lot!”
He continues to help with the show.
“This year should be fun,” Rayl said. “We want to keep growing.”
Rayl added that food vendors will be part of the event, selling hot dogs and hamburgers. Kona Ice, flavored, shaved ice, will be sold.
Guests also can visit all of the Main Street Fremont food establishments and the food court in the John C. Fremont City Park.
Safety rules will be followed at the car show.
This marks Rayl’s 12th year on the JCF Days board. She said the community and sponsors are very supportive.
“We couldn’t do the festival without them,” she said.
More information is available at: johncfremontdays.org.