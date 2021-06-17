Kevin Prinz ready to serve as grand marshal following decades of service in Fremont 4-H

Kevin Prinz’s connection to 4-H began when he was 7 years old.

His family had just moved from West Point to Fremont. Six weeks after the move, Prinz’s father was killed in a truck accident. Prinz and his family ended up staying in Fremont because of the family connections they had in the city.

In the summer, Prinz would return to West Point to work with his uncle and family at their farm and feed yard. It was during those summers that Prinz first learned about 4-H.

“They were heavily involved in 4-H in Cuming County,” he said. “It was just something that I always kind of envisioned that I would like to do because I’ve seen it as more of a family deal and structure that we didn’t have anymore.”

In the years since, Prinz has seen that relationship with 4-H continue to develop. He began serving on the 4-H Executive Board in 1998 and served as the board’s president for 20 years before recently stepping down to the role of vice president.

It’s that dedication to the program that led Prinz to be selected as the grand marshal of this year’s Fremont 4-H Expo. The event will run from July 7-10 at Christensen Field in Fremont.