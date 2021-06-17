Kevin Prinz ready to serve as grand marshal following decades of service in Fremont 4-H

Kevin Prinz’s connection to 4-H began when he was 7 years old.
His family had just moved from West Point to Fremont. Six weeks after the move, Prinz’s father was killed in a truck accident. Prinz and his family ended up staying in Fremont because of the family connections they had in the city.
In the summer, Prinz would return to West Point to work with his uncle and family at their farm and feed yard. It was during those summers that Prinz first learned about 4-H.
“They were heavily involved in 4-H in Cuming County,” he said. “It was just something that I always kind of envisioned that I would like to do because I’ve seen it as more of a family deal and structure that we didn’t have anymore.”
In the years since, Prinz has seen that relationship with 4-H continue to develop. He began serving on the 4-H Executive Board in 1998 and served as the board’s president for 20 years before recently stepping down to the role of vice president.
It’s that dedication to the program that led Prinz to be selected as the grand marshal of this year’s Fremont 4-H Expo. The event will run from July 7-10 at Christensen Field in Fremont.
“I think I was just gratified and surprised,” Prinz said. “I think that after the many years of work that I’ve done and the service I’ve done, I just felt it was kind of a wrap up of what I have done in the past.”
Prinz’s duties as grand marshal include crowning the king and queen and serving as a representative of the expo during the annual John C. Fremont Days Parade this summer.
4-H had a profound impact on Prinz as a child. He has since seen the program provide a similar impact to his own children and grandchildren.
“It was something that our family could do together and enjoy ourselves,” he said. “It’s just something that I always though that, if I ever had a family, I would want to do that, too.”
Prinz said he has seen the impact a program like 4-H in the development of a child. The program requires constant attention and dedication, especially for participants who raise livestock.
“My opinion is that I can tell a kid that’s been involved in a program like 4-H and not,” he said. “The kids are responsible for taking care of the animals and doing chores every day. I just see more of a responsibility from these kids.”
Even during the course of this summer, Prinz said his grandson is waking up every morning at 5 to take care of his calves.
“I’ve seen what the importance 4-H has on our youth,” he said.
Prinz was selected to serve as the grand marshal for last year’s expo, but the event was ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the board re-affirmed the decision to name Prinz as the grand marshal.
Prinz said it was difficult to cancel last year’s event in light of the pandemic. He said the decision upset some people, but reiterated that it was not feasible to host an expo that brings in participants from nine different counties.
“It was just too much,” he said. “We could not maintain the limited seating area that we would have had. We just could not do it, so we decided we were better off.”
Following the yearlong hiatus, Prinz said he is excited to see kids return to participate in the fair.
“Last year, I just felt really bad for the kids because they still put the effort and were not able to show it, so I’m really excited to be able to see them be able to come back, have a full show like we’ve always had and be able to show their projects,” he said.