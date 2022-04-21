 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KFB Earth Day event to honor Koski

Kim A. Koski

Koski

Keep Fremont Beautiful will host an Earth Day Celebration and Dedication Ceremony on Friday, April 22.

The public is invited to the event, which starts at 11 a.m. in Johnson Lake Park next to Splash Station at 2809 Fremont Drive.

During the event, KFB will host a brief ceremony to dedicate a park bench in honor of Kim Koski.

KFB donated the bench in memory of Koski, 50, who died in January 2021.

Koski was the former director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department.

