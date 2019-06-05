For the past 16 years, groups of local kids have spent a week out of their summer trying their hand at becoming inventors.
This year, another 80 little inventors are spending a week immersing themselves in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) curriculum with a specific focus on invention at Camp Invention being held at Clarmar Elementary School.
Camp Invention is a nationwide summer camp program sponsored by the National Inventors Hall of Fame that uses hands-on lesson and activities to promote STEM learning.
The program offers all sorts of hands-on activities that allow children to engage with technology and get creative. Throughout the years, activities have ranged from letting kids make their own inventions out of duct tape — like a purse or a phone case — to creating their own planet and alien life forms. Other activities include getting the opportunity to use robots to carry out various tasks.
“It’s a good program for kids because a lot of times while they’re in school, they’re learning the curriculum that we need to teach, but they don’t get the opportunity as often as maybe we would like them to be able to use their imagination and kind of think outside of the box,” said April Robertson, the camp director for the program at Clarmar.
This year’s event features some new activities, including one module with a focus on agriculture.
The “Farm Tech” program has children managing their own farm, learning the basics of running a business and using a programmable robot named “bot-ANN-E” (like “botany”).
Campers have been learning to use the robot to help cultivate their land, maximize their time and profits and to perform mock DNA experiments to check the health of their cattle.
They’re not only learning technology, they are also learning how we make money with farming, what things we have to do to have a successful farm,” Robertson said. “Which, in the Midwest, is a great thing for them to learn.”
Another module is called “Innovation Force,” Laura Leibman said. In that program, children are turned into superheroes who must stop the evil Plagiarizer, who’s intent on stealing the world’s ideas. As the children design a device to save the day, they learn the importance of collaboration and patents along the way.
“It’s meant to sort of teach them about patents and knowing the things you have to do so people can’t steal your item if you invent something,” Robertson said.
Other modules have kids inventing underwater equipment and controlling robots to navigate tasks.
“Because I have two children of my own who have gone through Camp invention the last two years, I can definitely say this is not your standard STEM camp,” Leibman said. “As a non profit organization, we truly focus on helping children grow, not only in these subjects, but also in confidence and perseverance and developing what teachers know as 21st century skills: so collaboration and creativity, to not only help them in STEM careers but in life.”
Additionally, Leibman added that the program meets both national Next Generation Science Standards and state standards for science education.
“They’re not just having fun, they’re actually getting a true education behind what they’re doing,” she said.
The nationwide camp aims to carry out the mission statement of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, which is to “recognize inventors and invention, promote creativity and advance the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship.”
The program has been around for 29 years.
The curriculum for the camp changes every year, featuring new modules inspired by the inventions and stories of real-life inventors inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame, Leibman said. Some of the “Farm Tech” module, for instance, was inspired by 2018 inductee Jacqueline Quinn, a NASA Environmental engineer whose “Emulsified Zero-Valent Iron” is used to help clean contaminated groundwater.
According to Leibman, the “bot-ANN-E” robot used in the module was inspired by another Hall of Fame inductee: John Deere.
For Robertson, a fourth-grade teacher at Bell Field Elementary, the program is exciting because it allows kids the opportunity to keep their minds fresh over the summers, while also allowing them to experiment in new ways.
“That’s what camp invention is about is using their minds in ways that maybe they don’t get to use them every day,” she said.