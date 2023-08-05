A little dog named, Freddie, became part of the Nebuda family at just the right time.

Luke Nebuda, 13, said his family got the dog right before the COVID-19 pandemic. Like other kids, Luke and his brother, John, 9, and sister, Rebecca, 7, couldn’t get together with their friends during the pandemic.

So they played with Freddie.

“He was our best friend,” Rebecca said.

Freddie proved to be a team player again on Friday during the Dog Show at the Dodge County Fair in Scribner. Luke, who’s from Fremont, said Freddie is a Malshi, which means he’s part Maltese and part Shih Tzu.

“I show him in showmanship and my brother shows him in obedience,” Luke said.

Luke also showed Freddie in agility (an obstacle course). He said Freddie did OK, but didn’t want to go through the long tube that afternoon.

“He used to go through it all the time,” Luke added.

Luke said Freddie was groomed before the fair and the teen planned to clean his dog’s paws and around his eyes so the animal would look handsome during the showmanship competition.

The teen appreciates his family’s dog.

“He’s a perfect dog for being a small dog,” Luke said. “He’s really active and plays with us.”

It was warm on Friday afternoon and Luke gave Freddie a drink of water from a bottle as they stood near the agility course outside of Mohr Auditorium.

Inside the auditorium, Isabella Streff of North Bend listened attentively as a judge Darci Lindgren of Albion gave her instructions during an obedience competition.

Isabella, 11, guided a black Labrador retriever, named Maggie, through the different commands like “sit” and “stay.”

“We’ve had her since I was 3,” Isabella later said of Maggie. “We got her for my brother (Philip’s) birthday.”

Philip, 13, was showing a golden retriever, named Ghost.

To prepare for the fair, Isabella took Maggie to Martha Hilbers’ house for practice each Sunday throughout the year. Hilbers, the dog show superintendent, conducts the training practices.

At Hilbers’ house, Isabella worked with Maggie so the dog would obey different commands.

Teaching a dog to “sit” and “stay” is important for the fair competition.

“The dog will have to sit and stay,” said Isabella’s mom, Becky. “The owner walks away at leash length and they (the dog) will have to sit for a minute.”

Streff said the exercise is repeated except – the next time—the dog must sit for three minutes.

Spectators were silent and the auditorium was very quiet as a small group of 4-H’ers stood in the show ring with their dogs for three minutes.

Maggie did well during that event.

Isabella enjoys showing Maggie.

“I like seeing how Maggie gets better with her sits and I really like her toughness,” Isabella said. “She’s stubborn. She’s a little bit of a challenge.”

Isabella likes the challenging aspect of Maggie’s personality.

Why?

“Then I have to work hard to get the (prize) ribbon,” Isabella said.

Youth and teens continued showing their dogs on Friday afternoon.

The fair continues on Saturday with the Beef Show at 9 a.m. and the Rabbit Show at 10 a.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. for the Demolition Derby and Tough Trucks event in the west arena. Tickets are $15 each. Children ages 5 and younger get in free.