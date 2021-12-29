Kids work on project to help Afghan children

Carter Hagelstien and his classmates wanted to help kids from Afghanistan.

So the youth filled 24 drawstring bags with toys and toiletries for children of Afghan refugee families making new homes in Nebraska.

“We chose this project because we wanted to make a difference and help make these refugees comfortable in America,” he said.

Carter is part of a confirmation class of six students who attend St. Paul and Elim Lutheran churches. The Rev. Judy Johnson is pastor of the rural Hooper congregations.

Johnson said the students — all seventh-graders — filled the bags which she and her husband, Dick, delivered to Lutheran Family Services on Dec. 21.

Lutheran Family Services is resettling about 100 Afghan families in Nebraska, said Johnson, who hopes several bags were able to be delivered in time for Christmas.

The idea for the bags evolved last fall when Johnson and her students were talking about possible service projects.

Knowing LFS is helping resettle Afghan refugees, Johnson asked what could be done for the children in these families.

“They suggested if we wanted make up little bags with personal items and things for the kids — that would be something they could really use and would make them feel welcome,” she said.

Confirmation students liked the idea.

“The students really took that to heart,” she said.

So Johnson went to both congregations and asked if the endowment fund committees would be willing to help pay for some of the items. They agreed. Johnson said Thrivent, a charitable organization, also gave them a credit card for $250.

Johnson said she and her students talked a lot about how hard it would be to leave home with little more than the clothes they were wearing.

“It has to be a scary thing to go thousands of miles from your home and not be able to take much with you,” she said.

LFS suggested filling the bags with practical items, like a toothbrush and toothpaste.

But the confirmands wanted to do more.

“They wanted to not only fill the bags with things the kids would need — like the comb and brush — but some fun things,” Johnson said.

Johnson and her class developed a list of items for each bag, which included: a stocking cap, winter gloves, brush, comb, toothpaste, toothbrush, hand sanitizer, bottles of body wash and shampoo, a stuffed dog toy, 24-pack of crayons, a coloring book, two containers of Play Doh, Slinky, wooden jigsaw puzzle and Kleenexes.

The items are intended for kids ages 3 to 12.

It was tricky trying to choose items for such a wide age range of children, but Johnson believes the bags contain items to suit children of various ages.

After compiling the list, the group of students went shopping.

“The first thing we got was drawstring backpacks,” Johnson said.

Students used fabric markers to draw designs on the backpacks for the children ages 3 to 12.

Two, 6-foot-long tables were put together and students — working in assembly line fashion — filled bags with items.

All the items fit into the bags.

What’s more, enough money was leftover for a $10 Walmart gift card for each bag.

Confirmation students involved in the project were Kavan Egbers, Chaise Hilbers, Breanna Meyer, Marinn Meyer, Kinsley Mundil and Hagelstien,

Johnson believes students enjoyed the project.

“It’s one of those projects that I think was meant to be,” Johnson said. “The students really had fun choosing the items.”

Carter liked the project.

“I really enjoyed drawing on the bags and packing them,” he said.

Johnson believes the bags will provide help and encouragement for the recipients.

“I think it will give them a feeling that they have something all their own and that other people are thinking about them and wish them well,” she said. “We want to help make them feel as welcome as we can.”

Carter also believes the bags will help the children.

“It will give them a fresh start with toys and supplies,” he said.

At the same time, Carter noted how the project helped him:

“It helped show me other ways I can help people.”

