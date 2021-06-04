Kinder Swim registration opens on Saturday

The City of Fremont Parks and Recreation invites parents to register their children for Kinder Swim.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Registration opens Saturday, June 5, for the first session which will be held June 14-18 at 9:30 a.m.
Kinder Swim is a program for 3 and 4-year olds. It is held at Splash Station only to utilize the zero-depth entry. Graduates of Kinder Swim are eligible to take Level I Learn to Swim Program.
Registration will be done online at http://www.fremontne.gov/485/Online-Registrations.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today