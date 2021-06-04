Kinder Swim registration opens on Saturday

The City of Fremont Parks and Recreation invites parents to register their children for Kinder Swim.

Registration opens Saturday, June 5, for the first session which will be held June 14-18 at 9:30 a.m.

Kinder Swim is a program for 3 and 4-year olds. It is held at Splash Station only to utilize the zero-depth entry. Graduates of Kinder Swim are eligible to take Level I Learn to Swim Program.

Registration will be done online at http://www.fremontne.gov/485/Online-Registrations.

