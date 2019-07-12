A pair of Dodge County 4-H’ers were crowned as King and Queen of the Fremont 4-H Expo during a luncheon and coronation ceremony at Christensen Field Main Arena on Friday.
The community-wide luncheon provided an opportunity for the Fremont 4-H Expo Board to share about this year’s expo, honor past members, thank sponsors of the event, and to crown the 89th annual expo’s King and Queen.
Dean Moeller was crowned as King and Taylor Gregory was crowned as Queen at the event. Both are from Dodge County and attended Logan View High School.
Moeller has been a member of the Logan Creek Leaders 4-H Club for eight years. He has done a variety of projects throughout his 4-H career, with his favorites being woodworking, food preservation, dog show and rocketry.
He has had projects selected for the State Fair every year he has participated, and he has earned champion and reserve champion of Favorite Foods Day multiple times.
Dean currently serves as president and junior leader in his club, and he is a member of the Dodge County 4-H Council. He enjoys trying new things and getting better at the things he already knows through 4-H.
Moeller will be a senior at Logan View High School this fall.
Gregory is a recent graduate of Logan View High School where she was a member of the Logan View FFA Chapter. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall, majoring in agricultural and environmental sciences communications.
Gregory currently serves as a Dodge County 4-H Ambassador. She has been a part of T.E.A.M. 4-H and Hearts & Hooves 4-H clubs. She has served as the president of Hearts & Hooves 4-H Club for the last four years.
She has a love for livestock and enjoys showing swine and goats. Through exhibiting livestock, she had the opportunity to represent Dodge County at the State Fair Elite Showmanship competition for the last two years. She also enjoys being creative with her static exhibits.
Gregory believes that the 4-H program is more than the exhibits you take to the fair. It is about the skills you learn, people you meet and the friendships you make. 4-H helped to shape her into the person she is today.
The pair of Dodge County 4-H’ers were joined in the royal court with four other nominees.
The other nominees for Queen included: Emily Brodd of Ames, Emily Miller of Nickerson, and Alexis Sandman of Lincoln.
Moeller was joined in the competition for King by Alex Miller.