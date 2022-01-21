 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kiwanis Club gives dictionaries to third-graders

3rd-graders and dictionaries

Third-graders at Trinity Lutheran School say thank you for the dictionaries they received from the Kiwanis Club in Fremont. The club provided 490 dictionaries to local and area students.

Students are benefitting from a project the late Gary Fouraker began working with years ago.

This month, 490 dictionaries are being given to third-graders in Fremont, Arlington and Cedar Bluffs Public, Trinity Lutheran and Archbishop Bergan Catholic schools.

Most of the books were distributed last week.

Fremont Kiwanis Club sponsors the annual endeavor called, “The Dictionary Project,” to promote literacy.

Through it, local Kiwanians have provided dictionaries to thousands of third-graders in the last 10 years.

“The primary purpose of Kiwanis is to improve the well-being of children not only in our communities, but around the world,” said member Marcia Fouraker, a retired teacher. “We do things that support academics, their physical health, and in a number of different ways to make life better.”

More than a dictionary, the books include weights and measurements, information on U.S. Presidents and other data.

Fouraker has received positive feedback from the book distribution.

Teachers said kids were excited to have their own book.

Fouraker’s late husband began working with the dictionary project about seven years ago.

Gary Fouraker spent 33 years working in different administrative positions at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln until 2002. Active in the local Kiwanis Club, he was recognized as a George Hixson Fellow by Kiwanis International.

Fouraker was 73 when he died in 2020.

In 2021, the club asked Marcia Fouraker to help with the project and she agreed.

This year, she was asked to run it.

“I’m continuing on with something he started, so that’s pretty cool I think,” she said.

