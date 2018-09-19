By this time next year, there could be a brand new playground out by Johnson Park.
But if everything goes according to plan, it won’t be entirely new to the children of Fremont. That’s because they’re being invited to take part in the design process, offering their input into how the playground should be designed — from the type of equipment used to the shape of the slides.
“It’s really a fluid process right now. We don’t have anything set in stone, we’re just kind of interested in seeing what the kids’ thoughts are,” said Kiwanis Club President Rory Bowen. “Is it a swirly slide? Is it a twisty slide? Is it a rope climb? We’re really going to let the children in our community decide and not have adults come in and say ‘here’s what I think kids want.’”
It’s all part of a new community project, promoted by Fremont’s Kiwanis Club, to build the new playground, targeting the eastern side of town, which is home to several area schools and slated to see significant growth during the next few years.
“We just thought with the growing community going that way, a lack of kids’ playground equipment — we thought we’d have a nice little spot,” Bowen said. “You have some older equipment at Buch Park there, but really to get to a nice playground facility, you gotta go all the way up to (Clemmons Park).”
The new playground will not use any taxpayer money to build, and will instead be funded through grants, volunteer labor and in-kind contributions. The city will provide maintenance and upkeep once it’s built. The plan, set to be built on city land, was introduced at the Aug. 28 Fremont City Council meeting.
Documents show that the playground, along with a sun shade area, is slated to go directly adjacent to the western side of the Splash Station.
“We thought it’d be a great idea to kind of work with the city, find some land where we could get enough space to build a nice playground that would tie into Splash Station in the summertime and kind of give parents a little extra thing if they’re at the Splash Station,” Bowen said.
“They could come out and maybe picnic at the park, let the kids run around and play and go back into Splash Station or just go out there and play at the park.”
The project is currently in its infancy, and there are a few prospective renderings of what the playground could look like — but that will change based on children’s input. That means the budget for the project is also fluid, though Bowen gave a “ballpark” estimate of $150,000 to $200,000.
During the next few weeks, during parent-teacher conferences at Archbishop Bergan, Trinity Lutheran and all the public schools, the Kiwanis Club hopes to set up tables providing pictures of a multitude of different playground equipment options. Children will be able to cast their votes for the equipment pieces they like the most, and the winning pieces will ultimately be included in the project.
The hope is that by the first few months of 2019, the Kiwanis Club will be ready to begin embarking on its fundraising campaign with finalized designs. Kiwanis will be collecting donations and reaching out to other service groups who may be interested in providing help with the project.
“All other service groups definitely will be invited to join in along with anybody else in the community who’d want to provide a little sweat equity,” Bowen said. “If someone wants to help out, instead of saying, ‘hey, I’m going to give you money, I’m really good at excavating or digging post holes or construction design,’ we’d gladly take that help as opposed to having to pay for it.”
Bowen guessed that construction could start by August 2019.
While similar ideas have been discussed within the Kiwanis Club for several years, Bowen said, this particular idea really started to gain traction in the last four to six months.
Don Cunningham, the vice president of the Kiwanis Club, said that it was prompted by a similar idea that was completed in Scottsbluff.
“We think if it can be done in Scottsbluff, we can sure do it in Fremont,” Cunningham said. “The key to this is how many people jump on board and accept our invitation to help out, and we’re expecting a wonderful response on this kind of project.”
For those interested in participating or helping with the project, contact Cunningham at (402) 720-3586.