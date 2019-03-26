The Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day on Thursday has changed its fundraising focus for this year.
The ticket charge is being waived. Instead, Kiwanis asks that attendees make a freewill offering to support local flood relief efforts.
Kiwanis Pancake Day is held from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Good Shepherd Community Life Center at 1440 E. Military Ave. in Fremont. Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy pancakes and sausage.
There also will be an area for collecting diaper donations for the local campaign, “52 Weeks of Diapers: Helping Little Behinds Get Ahead.” In addition, the construction plans for Splash Station Park, an inclusive playground where nearly all features are accessible to children of all abilities, will be on display.