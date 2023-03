The Fremont Kiwanis Club will be having its annual pancake day Thursday, March 30, at Good Shepherd Community Life Center, 1440 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.

Pancakes and sausages will be served from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 per person in advance or $8 per person at the door. Children 5 and under can eat for free.