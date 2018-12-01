Klahn attends fall training in Kearney
Larry Klahn, Dodge County weed superintendent, recently attended Nebraska Weed Control Fall Training at the Ramada Inn in Kearney.
The first day’s topics included: Annual Grass Control – Scott Ohnoutka, Bayer CropScience; Building Landowner Relationships and Herbicide Volatility –Abe Smith, Corteva Agriscience; Working Together – Dr. Bill Podraza, Unique Technique Inc.; Year in Review Discussion Panel – Terry Krysl, Boyd County Weed Superintendent; Weed Free Forage Update – Rob Schultz, Hall/Howard County Weed Control Superintendent; Spray Records and Requirements – Rod Stolcpart, Rock County Weed Superintendent.
The second day’s topics included: NDA Reports and Requirements, Hay Quarantine – Mitch Coffin, Nebraska Department of Agriculture; Watch List Update – Kristi Paul, Sheridan County Weed Superintendent; North American Invasive Species Management Association Update – Rob Schultz, Hall/Howard County Weed Superintendent; DPCRA 312 Tier II Reporting – Terri Blunk, EPA Region 7; NWCA Website and Weed Mapper Update – Marty Craig, Dawson/Gosper County Weed Superintendent; Aquatic Herbicides and Roadside Spraying – Mark Borchers, Platte County Weed Superintendent.
NWCA Fall Training was the third opportunity of 2018 to obtain required continuing education, as defined in the Nebraska Noxious Weed Act. Each superintendent must answer roll call twice a day, complete and pass the exam at the end of each day to receive his or her 10 hours of continuing education credit.
The final opportunity for 2018 is the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) Conference in Kearney on Dec. 12-13.