Spring training
Larry Klahn, Dodge County Weed superintendent, recently attended the Nebraska Weed Control Association’s Spring Training on April 3-4 at the Ramada Inn, Kearney.
This was the second opportunity for required continuing education in 2019. At each training session, superintendents must answer roll call twice a day, complete and pass the exam at the end of each day to receive his or her continuing education credit hours.
Wednesday’s topics included: Cropland Weeds, Jenny Rees, UNL Extension Educator; Flora, Fauna and Photography, Justin Haag, NE Game and Parks; Surveys and County Responses, Mitch Coffin, NE Dept. of Ag; Invasive Species Impact Assessments, Dirac Twidwell, UNL Agronomy Dept. and Dillon Fogarty, UNL PhD Student; ATV and UTV Safety, Ric Voelker, Nebraska Safety Council.
Thursday’s topics included: Weed Free Forage and Gravel Inspection, Rod Stolcpart, Rock County Weed Supt.; Japanese Hop Identification, Todd Boller, Fillmore County Weed Supt.; NWCA Weedmapper Update, Marty Craig, Dawson/Gosper County Weed Supt.; Watch List Weed ID, Kristi Paul, Sheridan County Weed Supt.; Endangered & Threatened Species Permitting, Michael Bernhardt, NE Game & Parks; Organic Certification, Angie Tunink, OCIA International, and Prescribed Fire for Weed Control, Scott Stout, Nebraska Prescribed Fire Council.
New superintendent’s training was held at the same location April 2 for those with three or less years of experience. All programs must be approved by the NDA, as described in the Nebraska Noxious Weed Act.
The next opportunity for continuing education will be the NWCA Fall Training, Nov. 6-7, at Kearney. Fall training also will be recertification for commercial applicators licenses for county weed superintendents.