Knights of Columbus Council plans pancake breakfast
Knights of Columbus Council plans pancake breakfast

St. Patrick's Catholic Church

St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Fremont

Knights of Columbus Council 1497 will be having a pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 23, in Delaney Hall at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Pancakes, strawberry syrup, ham, sausage, eggs, toast, coffee and juice will be served.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

