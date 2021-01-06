Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast set for Sunday

The Knights of Columbus will be having a pancake breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at Delaney Hall in St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.
Pancakes, eggs, sausage or ham will be served. Reservations will not be required, so all meals will be prepared for those who walk in and order.
You may then get the meal to go (take out for $5 each) or you may dine in ($6 each with coffee, juice, water and toast). Everyone is welcome.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
