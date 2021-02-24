 Skip to main content
Knights plan Sunday pancake breakfast at Delaney Hall
Knights plan Sunday pancake breakfast at Delaney Hall

Local News

The Knights of Columbus will be having a pancake breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at Delaney Hall in St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Meals will include pancakes, eggs, sausage or ham. All meals will be freshly prepared for those who walk in and order.

There is the option of getting the meal to go ($5 per meal) or dining in ($6 per meal with coffee, juice, water and toast). Everyone is welcome.

