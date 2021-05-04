Koenig provides bi-weekly COVID-19 update

Principal Dan Koenig provided a bi-weekly COVID-19 update for Archbishop Bergan Catholic School on Monday.

Koenig noted the risk dial recently published by Three Rivers Public Health Department.

The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County remained this week at 2.05 — low orange. As a reminder, the dial utilizes nine data points on a rolling three-week average.

"That means we're right in the middle of the risk assessment," he said in a video update. "We're pretty happy to be this far in the school year with that being at that point."

Koenig said there are only two students across the entire Bergan system out of school due to quarantine. As of Monday, no students or staff at Bergan were out of the classroom due to a positive COVID-19 test.

"That's a positive situation to be in that we have only two students not in school at this time," he said.

Koenig also asked students and families to continue praying for and supporting Jace Knoell, an 8-year-old third-grader at Archbishop Bergan Elementary who is currently battling neuroblastoma.