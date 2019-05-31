On Thursday, Pat Kassmeier helped make dough for kolaches for the St. Patrick’s Fun Festival.
The beater of the huge mixer swirled continuously as she and other volunteers worked to bake the first batch of 2,400 of the pastries for the annual event.
With sunny blue skies and mild temperatures, some folks might have found it tough to be indoors.
But Kassmeier and other kolache-makers were upbeat as they bustled around the kitchen — doing something that’s become a tradition of the nearly five-decades-old festival.
The public is invited to the 48th Annual St. Patrick’s Fun Festival, which features food, music, games and raffles. The event starts with a bake sale from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Pat’s Auditorium, downtown.
Entrance to the sale will be on Union Street between Fourth and Fifth streets.
The sale resumes from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
A host of items — cakes, pies and other sweet treats — will be available for purchase, along with lots of kolaches.
And Jan Ortmeier, kolache-baking coordinator, believes every one of the little round pastries will be sold again this year — as they have in the past.
Church women began making kolaches for the festival decades ago.
Ortmeier said women first baked kolaches in Dianne Vyhlidal’s home, then later moved the project to the auditorium’s kitchen.
Each year, the women recorded how many kolaches they baked, their expenses, names of volunteers and other information.
Ortmeier has these typed statistics in a loose-leaf binder along with the recipe.
Such records came in handy after church women Marilyn Julian and Rose Marie Mlnarik were ready to turn over the project to someone else.
That year, parishioner Marlene Preissler called Ortmeier, who got the recipe book and started calling volunteers.
In the past, women met at 6 a.m. and worked until about 2 p.m.
Because the church’s daycare center now uses the kitchen, the women come at noon and work until they’re done.
It takes two days and 40 volunteers to make the kolaches.
Twenty volunteers work per day.
“We make 100 dozen kolaches a day,” Ortmeier said.
Kolache-making is a process. The bakers mix enough dough for 50 dozen pastries per batch. The dough rises and then is rolled into balls, which are greased.
The bakers make a small indentation in each dough ball and put fruit filling in it.
Fillings include apple, apricot, cherry, banana crème, blueberry, lemon, prune and poppy seed.
Apple, cherry and poppy seed are the favorites.
“But last year, we sold everything,” Ortmeier said.
The pastry dough is allowed to rise a little more. When the dough bounces back up when touched slightly, the pastries are ready for the oven.
It takes about 10-12 minutes to bake a batch. After that, the pastries are brushed with a sugar-water mixture.
“And we do have some streusel topping that we put on almost all of them — until we run out,” Ortmeier said.
Kolaches are cooled then placed in wax-paper-lined boxes, which are put into plastic bags.
In the past, kolaches were made two weeks before the festival.
Due to scheduling, they were made just two days ahead this year.
“So they’re going to be really fresh,” Ortmeier said.
People of all ages buy the kolaches, which sell for $4 for six and $8 for a dozen.
Ortmeier said the plan is to make another 50 dozen for the St. Pat’s bazaar in December.
In the meantime, kolache bakers were busy on Thursday afternoon.
Kassmeier kept a watchful eye on the huge mixer.
“I’ve grown up on kolaches,” she said. “My mother always made kolaches so I learned from her — and never made them in this quantity.”
Kassmeier sees the value of the endeavor.
“This has been really community-building,” she said. “You get to know the people you’re sitting next to in the pews.”
Susan Allen, who helps coordinate the effort, expressed similar sentiments.
“I have fun with these people and all of us like to help our church out,” she said.
Ruth Binnebose would agree.
“I do it, because I love my parish,” she said.
Pat Fisher, Lou Stover and Marlene Mullally were new to the kolache-making crew.
“Jan called and asked and I said, ‘Sure, I’ll do both days,” Fisher said. “I’ve never made them before and I kind of wanted to learn the process.”
Ortmeier said she’s always looking for new volunteers and Kassmeier pointed out another benefit.
“It helps our parish and the community,” Kassmeier said. “The community is very supportive of the festival. It’s been going on for a long time.”