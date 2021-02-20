Kristen Harris of Nye Health first from Nebraska to receive national award

On Wednesday, McKnight’s Senior Living announced the winners of its third annual Women of Distinction for those who have shown a commitment to the senior living and care living industry.
But out of the 17 Rising Stars, the award saw its first recipient from Nebraska: Kristen Harris, vice president of operations for Nye Health Services in Fremont.
“It’s exciting, and it makes me feel really proud for our industry in Nebraska,” she said. “To be one of the individuals promoting the quality of care and services in long-term care in Nebraska makes me very proud.”
McKnight’s Senior Living is a national media brand that provides news on senior and assisted living. Since 2003, its print edition has been published six times a year.
McKnight began its Women of Distinction awards in 2018. To receive the award, recipients must be nominated, as well as reviewed by a panel of judges.
On May 18, McKnight will host a virtual ceremony in which Harris and the other 16 winners will receive their awards.
“I’ve worked really hard to earn my position and where I’m at, and I feel I’ve done it in a very supportive and ethical and positive way,” she said. “And it’s really exciting for that to be recognized.”
Harris has been with Nye Health Services for 14 years, working previously in its Nye Square and Nye Legacy campuses.
Having been born and raised in Arlington, Harris said she’s had close relationships with her family members.
“That family-oriented upbringing definitely shaped who I am and how I manage and how I lead,” she said.
In 1999, Harris attended entered into the nursing program at Midland University, where she graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing.
“I chose to do that because my youngest brother had cancer, and I didn’t want to go very far from home, so then I was available to them,” she said.
Harris has had experience with inpatient mental health services, as well as outpatient behavioral health services in Iowa. After moving back to Nebraska, she started work in long-term care in Gretna.
“I was very young, and someone saw an opportunity for me to grow and gave me that opportunity,” she said. “I learned a lot about how to lead and manage a team in that environment.”
In 2006, Harris started work at Nye Square as director of nursing. She had previously worked at the assisted and independent living campus in college as a medication aide.
“I was super excited to be able to come back to that culture and to come back to the team at that campus,” she said. Nye Square has such a significant piece of my heart.”
Harris later worked as executive director there before transitioning to Nye Legacy, the skilled nursing and long-term care campus.
“It was a higher level of care than our independent and assisted living campus, a lot more regulatory focused, a lot more clinical care,” she said. “So that was really fun.”
Three years ago, Harris was promoted to vice president of operations, a position she has held ever since.
In her nomination, Harris said she was aware of McKnight’s Senior Living, but wasn’t aware of her recognition until last Monday.
“I did not anticipate this, based on the education and experience of a lot of the individuals that get nominated,” she said. “I was very excited and a little overwhelmed and surprised and very appreciative.”
On being the first Nebraskan to receive the award, Harris said she felt proud to represent not only Nye Health Services, but the entire state.
“We do an excellent job in our state,” she said. “We have excellent associations that support our industry, and to have that recognized on a national level is very validating and very wonderful.”
Harris said she was thankful to Nye Health Services, as well as her family, including her parents, Mike and Julie French.
“The way they live life is the way I want to live life,” she said. “I have modeled my actions from them, and it has greatly influenced the type of leader I have become.”
In turn, Harris said she’s been able to lead Nye Health Services with a family-first approach.
“Our organization allows us to blend our family with our profession and really find a balance there,” she said. “And it makes me really proud that that approach is being recognized and acknowledged.”