Kristen Harris of Nye Health first from Nebraska to receive national award

Having been born and raised in Arlington, Harris said she’s had close relationships with her family members.

“That family-oriented upbringing definitely shaped who I am and how I manage and how I lead,” she said.

In 1999, Harris attended entered into the nursing program at Midland University, where she graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing.

“I chose to do that because my youngest brother had cancer, and I didn’t want to go very far from home, so then I was available to them,” she said.

Harris has had experience with inpatient mental health services, as well as outpatient behavioral health services in Iowa. After moving back to Nebraska, she started work in long-term care in Gretna.

“I was very young, and someone saw an opportunity for me to grow and gave me that opportunity,” she said. “I learned a lot about how to lead and manage a team in that environment.”

In 2006, Harris started work at Nye Square as director of nursing. She had previously worked at the assisted and independent living campus in college as a medication aide.