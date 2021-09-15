Kuester is new Valley City Administrator

Jim Kuester is many things: a former U.S. Army Specialist, former director of Veteran and Military Affairs under Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, father, husband and now the city of Valley’s newest city administrator.
Kuester replaces the city’s former administrator, Joan Suhr, who has been with the Valley city hall as administrator, clerk and treasurer for 41 years.
Before his role as senator, Sasse was the president of Midland University who employed Kuester as the director of the Student Success Center, which also assists with veterans and military personnel on campus.
After the start of Sasse’s first term as senator for Nebraska, Kuester received a call from Sasse’s office concerning an opening for the director of Veteran and Military affairs position. Kuester then submitted his application and subsequently got the job, which he had for more than six years.
During his time as director, he oversaw anything related to the Department of Defense or Veteran Affairs within the state of Nebraska.
Toward the end of his time, he helped push through legislation regarding veterans on behalf of Sasse and was in charge of the Service Academy Nomination process, which recommends military candidates for admission to esteemed military academies, such as West Point.
Kuester says the reason he left that behind for Valley is based on philosophy.
“My career path has always been about service to others, not in any narrow scope,” he said.
Kuester learned about the position in Valley from Suhr who attends the same church as Kuester.
“The folks I had the opportunity to work with (while in the Senate) were just fantastic,” Kuester said. “They taught me mentorship, leadership, guidance, direction and of course the knowledge of governmental processes which I am bringing as the new administrator.”
As Valley continues to be one of the fastest growing cities in Nebraska, Kuester will attempt as the new administrator to balance the old of the town with the new.
“We are looking at both short-term and long-term strategies to make sure we are serving the current Valley residents to the best of our ability while also integrating, accommodating and planning for the increase that is only going to continue,” he said.
Kuester also discusses the possibility of a youth sports facility being built in Valley, but even that possesses some challenges.
“It will increase notoriety, but lots of folks will come to visit the city, and we want to give them the chance to see Valley proper as well because we have a lot of great things to offer here,” he said.
Kuester’s biggest challenge as the new city administrator will be continuing the expansion of the city while also keeping the current residents of the city fully served, and not overlooked. Kuester served with the U.S. Army for four years, being deployed to Kuwait in 2003. He says his time in the military is a reflection of his time in government.