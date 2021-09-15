Kuester is new Valley City Administrator

“My career path has always been about service to others, not in any narrow scope,” he said.

Kuester learned about the position in Valley from Suhr who attends the same church as Kuester.

“The folks I had the opportunity to work with (while in the Senate) were just fantastic,” Kuester said. “They taught me mentorship, leadership, guidance, direction and of course the knowledge of governmental processes which I am bringing as the new administrator.”

As Valley continues to be one of the fastest growing cities in Nebraska, Kuester will attempt as the new administrator to balance the old of the town with the new.

“We are looking at both short-term and long-term strategies to make sure we are serving the current Valley residents to the best of our ability while also integrating, accommodating and planning for the increase that is only going to continue,” he said.

Kuester also discusses the possibility of a youth sports facility being built in Valley, but even that possesses some challenges.

“It will increase notoriety, but lots of folks will come to visit the city, and we want to give them the chance to see Valley proper as well because we have a lot of great things to offer here,” he said.