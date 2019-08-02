The PATH program mentored youth hunting sites at Lake Wanahoo now may be reserved.
Lake Wanahoo, in Saunders County, has seven separate units totaling 1,067 acres available for mentored youth hunting.
To locate and reserve a site, and obtain a permission slip, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/PATH/ using the Internet Explorer browser. A mentor must possess a permission slip at all times of the youth hunt. Mentors may enroll for PATH up to five times annually.
PATH (Passing Along the Heritage) provides Nebraska youth and their mentors access to hunt on private lands and selected public lands. Only youth under age of 18 may hunt on these sites. The mentor is there to help the youth and ensure a safe hunting experience.
The program is made possible by a partnership between the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, National Wild Turkey Federation, National Shooting Sports Foundation and Nebraska landowners. The Lower Platte North Natural Resources District manages the habitat in cooperation with Game and Parks and Pheasants Forever.