Lambley turns hobby into a business

Emily Lambley’s weekday work, as a junior at Fremont High School, shifted from in-class instruction to remote learning when the global coronavirus pandemic hit the United States last March.
The nationwide shutdown that immediately went into effect, coupled with the shift in the Fremont Public Schools continuation of learning model, meant that Lambley would have more time on her hands.
As a result, not being able to do much in the evenings-or the weekends-sent Lambley searching for something to fill her time.
“I went from seven hours in school to maybe two hours on my computer learning,” Lambley said. “I had so much free time on my hands that I just started making jewelry again.”
She soon found herself spending 10-15 hours per week crafting decorative pieces of jewelry on the couch in her bedroom.
Word spread fast that Lambley was making custom jewelry. Jasmine Salazar, a junior at FHS, looked at Lambley’s jewelry last spring and liked what she saw.
“I thought her jewelry was really cute, so I bought a pair of earrings,” Salazar said. “The quality is really good and it’s lasted longer than most of my other jewelry.”
Now a 17-year-old senior at FHS, Lambley said she sells a variety of custom jewelry items (including earrings, necklaces and bracelets). Her prices range from $3 to $20 per piece of jewelry.
“I’m very creative so I love customizing anything my clients want,” Lambley said. “A lot of my friends come to me asking if I can make them jewelry that shows their personalities and that’s when I get to work.”
Lambley didn’t need any extra training to start crafting again (she’s been doing it off-and-on for four years) during the pandemic. But she did need to summon the courage to turn her hobby into a small business.
“I created my social media platform (on Instagram using the handle 5inister5election) for my business in June, but I had already sold stuff before that,” Lambley said. “I definitely think COVID-19 impacted my business a lot, but in a positive way.”
Having set starting her own online jewelry shop as the ultimate goal of her small business, Lambley knows that she will have to work her way up to that level. In the meantime, she won’t be hurting for inspiration anytime soon.
“I just really enjoy doing what I do,” Lambley said, “and my clients are always so happy when they get their product. I owe myself a lot because I finally got myself a hobby I love and I’m ready to work even harder to achieve my goals with both my career and business.”
