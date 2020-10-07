Lambley turns hobby into a business

“I’m very creative so I love customizing anything my clients want,” Lambley said. “A lot of my friends come to me asking if I can make them jewelry that shows their personalities and that’s when I get to work.”

Lambley didn’t need any extra training to start crafting again (she’s been doing it off-and-on for four years) during the pandemic. But she did need to summon the courage to turn her hobby into a small business.

“I created my social media platform (on Instagram using the handle 5inister5election) for my business in June, but I had already sold stuff before that,” Lambley said. “I definitely think COVID-19 impacted my business a lot, but in a positive way.”

Having set starting her own online jewelry shop as the ultimate goal of her small business, Lambley knows that she will have to work her way up to that level. In the meantime, she won’t be hurting for inspiration anytime soon.

“I just really enjoy doing what I do,” Lambley said, “and my clients are always so happy when they get their product. I owe myself a lot because I finally got myself a hobby I love and I’m ready to work even harder to achieve my goals with both my career and business.”