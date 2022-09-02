Landowners reminded of availability of Free-earned Landowner Elk Permit Program

Nebraska landowners are reminded of a new program beginning this fall that could provide them a free elk permit.

In the Free-earned Landowner Elk Permit Program, a person who owns or leases at least 80 acres of farm- or ranchland for agricultural purposes qualifies for an either-sex elk permit following the verification of 10 general antlerless elk harvests. A landowner’s immediate family members are eligible for the permit.

The free-earned landowner elk permit was created during the 2021 Legislative Session. The goal is to increase hunting access opportunities and antlerless elk harvest, and to benefit landowners who regularly have elk on their property but can’t always draw a landowner permit.

Immediate family includes spouse, child, stepchild, spouse of child or stepchild, grandchild, step grandchild, spouse of grandchild or step grandchild, sibling sharing ownership or spouse of sibling.

The free-earned permit does not affect eligibility for general or landowner permits. The antlerless elk season opened Aug. 1. For more information, visit outdoornebraska.gov/landownerpermits.