Landowners share grievances with project at Dodge County board meeting

Brian Sorensen, along with other landowners west of Fremont, said the Ames Dike repair project has closed them off, leaving them unable to access their properties.
“I don’t give a hoot about this road. You just have to provide us a direction, rope something off,” he told the Dodge County Board of Supervisors Wednesday morning, June 3. “I don’t care if the access is a four-wheeler path wide. You’ve got to show us a way.”
Several landowners shared their grievances with the board during its public comment with the project, which is constructing a dike over the existing minimum maintenance road.
With ongoing construction, the Army Corps of Engineers is not allowing landowners to drive over the dike, which is the only way in or out of the island.
“I’m the one who needs to get this project done, and I’m trying like hell to try and get it done for you,” Ames Diking District President Grant Hansen said. “I apologize for the inconvenience that’s been caused for you guys for the legal access to your property.”
The Ames Dike repair project came after a breach during the flooding of March 2019. The $2 million project is having its construction done by the U.S. Corps of Engineers.
But Hansen said even though he knew the residents needed to replace their road, he was facing setback from the Corps of Engineers.
Although he said he thought the project was done two weeks ago, Hansen said the Corps informed him that the material placed on top of the sand was too heavy and wasn’t a good product for growing grass.
“And so the Corps intimated to me at that time that they would not certify the project and told us, ‘No, we want you to go out and find yourself good topsoil, bring that in and then put that on top so we can get a proper growth of grass, and then we’ll certify the project,’” he said.
Hansen also said the Corps required a 150-foot sand berm area flowing north onto the existing dike to provide hydraulic pressure to stop seepage from river water going underneath the dike.
“In doing this process, this structure was built on top of where the existing road was that provided access to these people’s property,” he said. “The Corps did not do a proper job of their legal and real estate departments in figuring this situation out when the easements were developed to provide so that the landowner would give us the ability to go ahead and build this structure off of the dike.”
The situation was also further complicated, as the Cotterell Township is responsible for the maintenance of the minimum maintenance road and has requested funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Hansen said he’s been in contact with the project coordinator, and with the help of the landowners and Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert, got the attention of the Corps, who said they would discuss putting a new structure on top of the existing road.
“From my experience, I will tell you that the Corps will probably tell me that at the Corps, they don’t make mistakes,” he said. “It will probably end up getting left to all of us to figure out how we get this thing through.”
As he signed a legal document with the Corps, Hansen said he would not be surprised if he is told that the he will be left to solve the issue.
“We are hoping that somehow, we can all be reasonable people and work together and come up with a workable, viable solution,” he said. “I know all of this ends up coming back to money. Quite frankly, the Corps is the one that screwed up on this whole thing, and I have to be the one to hold their feet to the fire.”
Huppert said landowner Bill Hunter spoke previously with the Corps, who told him that the issue needed to be worked out between him, the diking district and the county. He also said his attempts to reach out to the Corps were often met with no response.
Sorensen said he understood that he wasn’t allowed to drive on the dike, but didn’t know of any other options. He said he’s starting to lose land by his family’s cabin due to rising water.
“We lost another 15 feet off this 7-foot water that just came down the river the other day, and you know what?” he said. “We don’t have access. We can’t fix it, we can’t save it. We’re going to let Mother Nature cut a hole right through there, and who’s going to help us?”
Sorensen said although a Nebraska Supreme Court document stated that access could not be restricted to the properties, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office had been called out 27 times for trespassing last year.
“If this road takes five years to put back in, are you going to leave barricades up on that road down there and restrict us for five years?” he said. “Because we might as well throw the towel in, there won’t be anything left. We’ve been out of there for 15 months.”
At this point, landowner Gary Nell said the only way he can get to his property is by boat.
“We have property up there, we’ve got cabins, and I pay taxes on that,” he said. “And what if that cabin started on fire? Could you provide me with a firetruck?”
“It doesn’t sound like it,” Board Chairman Bob Missel said.
Nell said also he felt it was unfair that the dike had hundreds of dump trucks traveling on the dike.
“I can’t see where I’m going to do more damage than 500 semiloads of side dumps loaded with dirt,” he said. “Open it up. All you have to do is open it up.”
However, Hansen and Huppert said the best option would be to try to get a temporary road placed along the north side of the dike.
“I’m trying to get it set up so you guys can access it during the weekend, and then it has to be shut off because there’s a lot of trucks,” Huppert said. “There’s a lot of liability that they have to deal with too.”
The temporary road would be built with assistance from the Cotterell Township. Hansen said the best option for the property owners would be to contact Hunter about a temporary road.
“If you guys contact him, I think he will be agreeable to listening to the possibility of a road being put on the north side of the structure,” he said.
Nell’s brother, Bill, said he was willing to represent the other landowners and be a point of contact to let them know what’s going on.
“I think Grant’s on top of it, and I’d kind of like to have him contact me and I’ll contact everybody else,” he said. “That’d make it a lot easier for everybody to get along, and this way we know where we’re at day-by-day.”
Landowner Chad Young said he and his family want to be involved in any discussions that take place.
“I just wanted to keep that out there and keep that open dialogue to where it is an open discussion, because it is a public issue,” he said. “So we want to be in on that discussion, not just one person.”
Although the board couldn’t take any direction action, Missel said he appreciated the landowners’ frustrations and said access will come soon.
“If there’s any way we can push a temporary road through, that’s still the goal, is just to give the property owners access to the land,” he said.
Hansen said he would try to get the issue solved as quickly as possible.
“I unfortunately trusted the United States Army Corps of Engineers to properly do this project,” he said. “And I have been sadly disappointed by what has happened.”
In other news, the board also unanimously approved sending new guidelines to county offices in order to receive funding from the state for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The requirements, which came from the office of Gov. Pete Ricketts, lays out the timeline in regard to counties opening back up and the requirements, which include opening the county courthouse and offices to the public on a non-appointment basis by June 15.
“I know I spoke to the county treasurer this morning, and she has been by-appointment in her office and she told me June 10, they’ll be back up and running,” Missel said “So obviously, we’ll have to continue to adhere to the other guidelines requiring the distancing.”
