Landowners share grievances with project at Dodge County board meeting

“From my experience, I will tell you that the Corps will probably tell me that at the Corps, they don’t make mistakes,” he said. “It will probably end up getting left to all of us to figure out how we get this thing through.”

As he signed a legal document with the Corps, Hansen said he would not be surprised if he is told that the he will be left to solve the issue.

“We are hoping that somehow, we can all be reasonable people and work together and come up with a workable, viable solution,” he said. “I know all of this ends up coming back to money. Quite frankly, the Corps is the one that screwed up on this whole thing, and I have to be the one to hold their feet to the fire.”

Huppert said landowner Bill Hunter spoke previously with the Corps, who told him that the issue needed to be worked out between him, the diking district and the county. He also said his attempts to reach out to the Corps were often met with no response.

Sorensen said he understood that he wasn’t allowed to drive on the dike, but didn’t know of any other options. He said he’s starting to lose land by his family’s cabin due to rising water.