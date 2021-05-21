Lane closures set to begin Monday on West Dodge Road

Weather permitting, beginning Monday, May 24, L28B (West Dodge Road) will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Skyline Drive and 228th Street, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Iowa Civil Contracting, Inc., of Victor, Iowa, has the $2,527,928 contract. Closures are necessary for bridge deck repairs over the Elkhorn River. Anticipated completion is late fall 2021.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
