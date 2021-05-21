 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lane closures set to begin Monday on West Dodge Road
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Lane closures set to begin Monday on West Dodge Road

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Road construction

Weather permitting, beginning Monday, May 24, L28B (West Dodge Road) will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Skyline Drive and 228th Street, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Iowa Civil Contracting, Inc., of Victor, Iowa, has the $2,527,928 contract. Closures are necessary for bridge deck repairs over the Elkhorn River. Anticipated completion is late fall 2021.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News