Language-learning system now available at Keene Memorial Library

Keene Memorial Library has announced the availability of Transparent Language Online for Libraries, a complete language-learning system with courses and lessons designed to build listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills.

Transparent Language Online allows learners to explore a new language in the comfort of their own home, at the library, or on-the-go.

Through www.fremontne.gov/library, Keene Memorial Library’s community has unlimited access to more than 110 languages, including English for speakers of over 30 languages. Transparent Language Online for Libraries is packed with pronunciation practice, speech analysis, grammar, writing activities, and vocabulary-building activities. This extensive language-learning program works on virtually any computer or mobile device through a web browser or mobile app.

People can stop by and speak with a librarian for more information on how to access this free service or go to www.fremontne.gov/library and click on eLibrary from the left navigation bar.

