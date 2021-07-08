Last Civil War Union soldier buried in Dodge County to be honored with ceremony

“The first thing I asked was, ‘Well, if this command came out in 2003, why haven’t we done anything yet?’” he said.

After being promoted to senior commander the next year, Surman and others in the organization including Welstead Camp Commander Paul Hadley began work on the ceremony.

The team eventually decided to honor Hill with a 2-inch medallion that would clamp onto the flag holder at his grave. After raising funds, the project was finally completed earlier this year.

Hill was born on Dec. 16, 1841, in England before his family moved to Illinois. He enlisted in the 3rd Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry in 1861, just months before he start of the Civil War.

As a Union private, Hill fought in the eastern part of the conflict. After losing his leg during the Battle of Antietam in Maryland, he was discharged and returned to Illinois, where he married Mary Ann Perrin.

In 1869, the Hills homesteaded 160 acres near Purple Cane and had four daughters together. Eight years after his wife’s death in 1901, Hill moved to Albion, where he lived until his death on April 13, 1944.

Several people from the Purple Cane area remember Hill, and Surman said they could come to the ceremony.