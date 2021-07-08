Last Civil War Union soldier buried in Dodge County to be honored with ceremony

At age 20, James Hill was seriously injured by a cannon shell at the Battle of Antietam on Sept. 17, 1862, the deadliest one-day battle in the country’s history.
“They left him in the field thinking he was dead for three days,” John Surman of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War said. “They managed to bring him in and amputate his leg, and he lived to be 102 in spite of all of that.”
Hill, who eventually settled near the community of Purple Cane, will be honored as the last Union soldier buried in Dodge County with a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The public event will take place at Purple Cane Cemetery on County Road P, about 13 miles northeast of Schuyler and 10 miles northwest of North Bend.
At the ceremony, Nebraska SUVCW members in authentic reproductions of 1860s uniforms will dedicate a marker for Hill with a QR code that allows those with phones to learn more about him and the organization.
Surman said the ceremony’s roots stretch back to 2003, when the national SUVCW challenged chapters to celebrate each county’s last Civil War Union soldier as part of its Last Soldier Project.
Joining the organization in 2004, Surman said he knew he wanted to contribute to the project, especially after his promotion to junior vice commander in 2016.
“The first thing I asked was, ‘Well, if this command came out in 2003, why haven’t we done anything yet?’” he said.
After being promoted to senior commander the next year, Surman and others in the organization including Welstead Camp Commander Paul Hadley began work on the ceremony.
The team eventually decided to honor Hill with a 2-inch medallion that would clamp onto the flag holder at his grave. After raising funds, the project was finally completed earlier this year.
Hill was born on Dec. 16, 1841, in England before his family moved to Illinois. He enlisted in the 3rd Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry in 1861, just months before he start of the Civil War.
As a Union private, Hill fought in the eastern part of the conflict. After losing his leg during the Battle of Antietam in Maryland, he was discharged and returned to Illinois, where he married Mary Ann Perrin.
In 1869, the Hills homesteaded 160 acres near Purple Cane and had four daughters together. Eight years after his wife’s death in 1901, Hill moved to Albion, where he lived until his death on April 13, 1944.
Several people from the Purple Cane area remember Hill, and Surman said they could come to the ceremony.
“There will be some family members that are going to be present to share some of the stories with them,” he said. “And to us, that almost makes it more worthwhile than anything, is bringing the families together.”
Surman said he hopes the event will bring more recognition to not just Hill’s story and sacrifice, but others who have fought as well.
“Veterans in general, and not just Civil War, but veterans in general are being ignored,” he said. “And this gives us a chance to bring to light that, ‘Hey, they care about their veterans, maybe we should care about the rest of them as well.’”