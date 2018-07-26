The city of Fremont’s tree disposal site will be taking its last batches of trees and brush this Saturday.
The tree disposal site began taking residential tree and brush disposal on June 2, and has been open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This Saturday, July 28, will be its last day.
Only Fremont residents are permitted to dispose materials, and all individuals will be required to sign-in with city staff. The site takes only residential disposal—commercial disposal are not accepted.
Grass clippings and leaves are not accepted.
“We can use [the disposed materials] in our wastewater treatment plant composting site,” said Fremont Executive Assistant Lottie Mitchell in a June interview. “There’s a method to use it so it doesn’t just go to a landfill.”
It’s not the first time that the city of Fremont has offered this service—but this year’s iteration has been slightly different.
Fremont had to stop offering the service when, in July 2016, Dodge County was put in quarantine to stop the spread of the Emerald Ash Borer.
“We would chip [trees and brush] and we would sell mulch, or give mulch away,” Mitchell said in June. “But you have to track where that was going with the Emerald Ash Borer, and we didn’t have a way to do that.”
The new iteration of the program does not distribute any mulch or firewood.
“It’s just a place for residents to dispose of their limbs or brush if they need to,” Mitchell said. “No product will be leaving.”
The tree disposal site is located on south Broad Street, just before the Platte River Bridge. There is no cost to use the service.