Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, along with officers and deputies from dozens of agencies across Nebraska, are participating in the annual Click It or Ticket campaign. The effort began Monday, May 15, and runs through Sunday, June 4, encompassing the weeks before and after Memorial Day.

“Statistics show that seatbelt use increases your chance of surviving a serious crash by 45 percent,” said Colonel John Bolduc at Tuesday's kick-off event at NSP State Headquarters in Lincoln. “Seatbelts make a difference. Seatbelts save lives.”

NSP was joined by the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska Highway Safety Office, and advocate Jackie Rowan to announce this year’s campaign.

“All of her hopes and dreams went into the casket with her,” said Jackie Rowan, whose daughter Erika lost her life in a crash when she wasn’t wearing a seat belt. “You don’t get over this kind of loss. My life is now based on the before and after. My life will never be okay, not ever. By sharing her story, in all its brokenness, I’m hoping you will see the lessons and apply them to your life.”

Troopers and NSP dispatchers will be working overtime to provide additional coverage during the busy start to the summer travel season. NSP's portion of this campaign is made possible thanks in part to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation - Highway Safety Office.

Traffic fatalities on Nebraska roadways this year are down 26% from this time in 2022. NSP encourages all motorists to do their part to provide safe travel on Nebraska roadways. Always drive sober, avoid distractions, and wear your seatbelt no matter how far your travels take you, from across town to across the state.