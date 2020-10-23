Law enforcement agencies plan Battle of the Badges: Candy Grab

The Fremont Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff's Department have challenged each other to see who can hand out the most candy at their drive-thru locations on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to dress up in their costumes, buckle up, and drive thru the location of their choice to collect their candy.

The police department will be handing out candy at the Fremont Police Station at 725 N. Park Ave. and the Fremont Mall at 860 E. 23rd St. The sheriff’s department will be handing out candy at the sheriff’s office at 428 N. Broad St. and at the North Bend Fire Station at 140 W. Seventh St.

Please follow the recommended routes for each location:

Fremont Police Station – Turn south from Eighth Street onto Park Avenue, pull in front of the police station, exit on to Military Avenue.

Fremont Mall – Enter from Fremont Mall’s main entrance. Watch for the flashing lights.

Sheriff’s Office – Enter the alley behind the courthouse from Fourth Street, exit to the north on Fifth Street.