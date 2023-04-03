Nebraska law enforcement is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the national U Drive. U Text. U Pay. high-visibility enforcement effort.

From April 3-9, law enforcement officers from across the country will work together to enforce texting and distracted driving laws to make roads safer for all road users.

During the week, troopers, deputies, and officers will be on patrol across the state, watching for dangerous driving. The Nebraska State Patrol's portion of this effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $14,160 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has a number of resources available to educate young drivers on the dangers of distracted driving. To learn more, visit the Buckle Up Phone Down page on the NDOT website.

According to NHTSA, nearly 32,483 people died in distraction-affected crashes over the 10-year period from 2011 to 2020. In 2020, there were 3,142 deaths linked to driver distraction, or 8% of all motor-vehicle crash fatalities. This is an increase of 23 fatalities compared to 2019. Nebraska research from 2022 showed that 1 in 10 drivers is distracted by using electronic devices.

Motorists are urged to continue to take responsibility for their driving behaviors by wearing seat belts, driving sober, keeping eyes and attention on the road – never driving distracted or drowsy, and driving at proper speeds.