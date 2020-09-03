Lead investigator cross-examined in child sexual assault trial

A lead investigator was cross-examined Thursday in the trial of an ex-Fremont Police Department officer accused of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter.
Williams’ 16-year-old stepdaughter, who alleges that Williams molested her starting from when she was 11 years old, also took the stand, but the livestream was shut off to the public as she is a minor.
Austin R. Williams, 35, is facing five felony charges, including two charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child, third-degree sexual assault of a child and another felony sex offense.
Aside from Williams’ stepdaughter, Nebraska State Patrol criminal investigator Kayla Farrell was the only other person to take the stand on the third day of the trial. Farrell began her testimony Wednesday. Williams’ attorney, James Scarff, continued his cross-examination of Farrell on Thursday.
Farrell started working on the case for Williams’ stepdaughter after witnessing an interview in Kearney between her and Makayla Harmon of the Family Advocacy Network, who testified Wednesday.
Farrell interviewed Williams’ stepdaughter twice, once in January 2019 and again that March. She said the January interview brought more allegations from previous interviews, and she met with her again to pinpoint some of the dates.
Scarff took issue with the time frame for some of in the incidents Williams’ stepdaughter told Farrell about, and expressed concern that she did not verify information on some of the allegations.
One of the incidents, Farrell said, happened while Williams and his stepdaughter were watching the movie “Avengers: Infinity War” on Netflix.
However, Scarff presented a 2018 news article stating that the film would come to streaming on Dec. 25, more than four months after Williams’ stepdaughter was removed from the Fremont home, which he said made the incident “impossible.”
“This is a man’s life here,” he told her. “You don’t want to know the facts?”
Scarff also asked Farrell why she did not interview Williams’ other stepdaughter, who she was told was present, but not aware of the incident occurring.
“You have an eyewitness that was on the ground covering, but you didn’t want to talk to them?” he asked her.
However, Farrell said she didn’t feel it was necessary to question the other stepdaughter. She also said in her experience, it’s normal for statements from children to vary.
When asked by Scarff, Farrell said she also did not check work records for Williams’ wife, Erika, who was often at work during the time of the alleged incidents.
As the alleged incidents occurred on the Williams’ bed, his stepdaughter’s bed and the sofa, Scarff also asked Farrell why she didn’t get a search warrant to test the sheets for activity.
Farrell said DNA from all family members is likely on the sofa and the sheets, as they might be washed together, and she again didn’t find it necessary to go any further.
Scarff also brought up that Farrell had previously worked at Good Samaritan Hospital with Erika Williams, but Farrell said she didn’t see a conflict of interest in her work at NSP.
The trial’s proceedings will continue Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. at the Dodge County Courthouse.
