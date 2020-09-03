Lead investigator cross-examined in child sexual assault trial

Scarff took issue with the time frame for some of in the incidents Williams’ stepdaughter told Farrell about, and expressed concern that she did not verify information on some of the allegations.

One of the incidents, Farrell said, happened while Williams and his stepdaughter were watching the movie “Avengers: Infinity War” on Netflix.

However, Scarff presented a 2018 news article stating that the film would come to streaming on Dec. 25, more than four months after Williams’ stepdaughter was removed from the Fremont home, which he said made the incident “impossible.”

“This is a man’s life here,” he told her. “You don’t want to know the facts?”

Scarff also asked Farrell why she did not interview Williams’ other stepdaughter, who she was told was present, but not aware of the incident occurring.

“You have an eyewitness that was on the ground covering, but you didn’t want to talk to them?” he asked her.

However, Farrell said she didn’t feel it was necessary to question the other stepdaughter. She also said in her experience, it’s normal for statements from children to vary.