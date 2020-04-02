League Association of Risk Management announces new program for volunteer firefighters

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The League Association of Risk Management (LARM) has announced a new program that provides funds to LARM members whose volunteer firefighters and rescue squad members are required to be in quarantine as a result of exposure in the line of duty to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dave Bos, LARM Loss Control Manager, said LARM will pay $120 per day for a volunteer exposed to COVID-19 in the line of duty while providing firefighting or rescue squad services for a LARM member for the period they are quarantined, for a total of up to 10 days. The total amount allotted by LARM for this program is $1,000,000.

Doug Hanson, LARM Board Chair, said the COVID-19 Volunteer Emergency Responder Assistance Program is being implemented to help volunteers who may come into contact with COVID-19 on rescue calls.

“Volunteer firefighters and rescue squad members are on the frontline of the coronavirus disease in our Nebraska communities. They can’t afford to miss work because of a required quarantine as a result of a rescue call. As a risk management pool for 171 governmental entities across Nebraska, we hope to provide needed assistance for these communities,” said Hanson who also serves as the mayor of Hickman.

For more information, go to www.larmpool.org.