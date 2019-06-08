New York Times Best-Selling Author Tosca Lee will be the guest speaker when the Fremont Area Art Association hosts its Third Thursday Luncheon, starting at 11:30 a.m. June 20.
Lee also will have a book-signing event.
Lee’s novels include “The Line Between,” “The Progeny,” “Firstborn,” “The Legend of Sheba,” “Iscariot,” and the “Books of Mortals” trilogy with New York Times bestseller Ted Dekker. Her work has been translated into 17 languages and optioned for TV and film.
The luncheon, which costs $12 per person, features a menu of salmon mousse, dill cucumbers, warm baby potatoes and ginger lime parfait. Call 402-721-7779 or gallery92west@92west.org for reservations.