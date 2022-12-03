Legacy Post & Beam Expanding Their Showroom

Legacy Post & Beam, a leading nationwide provider of post-and-beam kits, has announced plans to expand its Fremont facility.

In addition to showcasing the company’s post and beam construction, Legacy’s new 3,200-square-foot showroom will include space for two enlarged meeting rooms and eight offices.

“We are excited to keep building our Legacy in Fremont,” said co-owner Brian Wiese. “The new space will provide a wealth of insight for our customers that visit from across the nation, as many who are building with post and beam have never actually seen a completed kit in person. The size, scale, and beauty of utilizing natural rough-cut timbers is hard to fully imagine until you see it up close.”

One of the objectives behind the expansion is to better accommodate Legacy’s growing team.

“We have an exceptional team of post and beam enthusiasts that has essentially doubled since relocating to Fremont four years ago,” said co-owner Heather Norris. “The last few years have been so busy we haven’t had a chance to work on our own project, so we are excited to finally be building a top-notch space for everyone to enjoy.”

Legacy Post & Beam handcrafts their kits in Fremont and sends them to locations across the country to be finished as barns, homes, event centers, commercial spaces, pavilions, and more.

Founded in 2013, owners said the family-run business was built on three guiding principles: Quality, value, and integrity.

“Legacy started in South Dakota as what we call a small, bootstrap company,” Wiese said. “A few of us started the company, and we grew from sending out six structures in our first year to now we’re sending out over a hundred.”

As the business grew, it became evident that the Legacy team needed to build its own facility, a place where they could continue growing.

Their search brought them to Fremont.

“With just a handful of employees, we were pretty humbled by the fact that all but one of our employees came with us from South Dakota and actually followed us to Fremont,” said co-owner Tim Norris. “Since then we’ve had the opportunity to grow. Right now we’re operating with about 25 employees, depending on the time of year. I think we’ve built a really nice company here, a really good team.”

Most of Legacy’s employees learned about the company from friends who worked there.

“We know what everybody’s doing, what they have planned for the weekend,” Tim Norris added. “We’ve seen marriages and employees being able to buy their first home.”

All of Legacy’s owners have enjoyed watching their team members adapt to their initial position and build their future with the company.

“As we’ve grown,” Wiese said, “we’ve tried to be very employee focused on what we offer for pay, benefits, all those sorts of things.”

Legacy is now able to provide employees with the full array of benefits, including health, disability, and life insurance as well as retirement.

“We want to be known as a really good place to work,” Wiese added.

The types of jobs performed at Legacy range from carpentry to sales and project management.

Legacy’s efficient methods and low overhead allow them to offer their kits at competitive prices, they said.

“We do the hard part here and then ship the kits to the customers so that their contractors on site can build the kits,” Wiese said.

Kiln-dried Douglas fir timber is the only structural wood used by Legacy because of its durability as well as its resistance to twisting or warping. Each piece is pre-cut, pre-drilled, and labeled for easy assembly.

“Customers are amazed by how easy and attainable the process is,” Norris said.

“We bunk everything so we can lay it on a flatbed semi,” Wiese added. “When it reaches the jobsite, the contractors can then take the bunk apart and reassemble it the same way we did it here, and then they just stand them up.”

Expansion is underway at 3220 East Morningside Road. Jeff Wearden Homes, based in Nickerson, is the General Contractor for the project.

“Jeff and his team are doing a phenomenal job,” said Amanda Wiese, co-owner and marketing lead for Legacy. “Fizer Precision Woodworks out of Kansas City, Missouri, is erecting the post and beam frame. They are one of our most trusted builders and have built kits of ours for customers all across the Midwest.”

Wiese said watching the building process right outside Legacy’s doorstep has been a lot of fun for her and the rest of the team.

“It’s like a front-row seat to the real-life show of what we do each day for customers,” Wiese said.

She added that having a great team here locally helps them make sure the build goes according to plan, allowing them to focus on their customer projects.

Legacy Post & Beam’s expansion is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2023.

For more information on the services provided by Legacy as well as the expansion of their facility, visit their website at www.legacypostandbeam.com.