Legacy Post & Beam making good culture even better

When Legacy Post & Beam saw the opportunity to improve its work culture — making it even better than before — the Fremont company reached out to an Omaha-based firm that offers a unique service.

That company is called BetterCulture.

“We are a technology company that helps its clients build dominantly successful workplace cultures,” said David Orrick, vice president of client success. “Co-founder Dr. Kim Hoogeveen was previously the founder and 24-year CEO of QLI, a remarkable post-hospital rehabilitation center for survivors of spinal cord and brain injury.”

Utilizing his experience in organizational and behavioral psychology, Hoogeveen created the MindSet program, which offers training, consultation and coaching for business owners and CEOs. The tools found in MindSet equip business leaders to make better decisions regarding personnel, finance and the various strategies needed for continued success.

“MindSet has helped thousands of leaders develop stronger businesses by building better cultures,” Orrick said.

In 2020, the company launched BetterCulture, which uses MindSet principles to help clients improve their workplace culture.

“The creation of BetterCulture was a big shift,” Orrick said. “It transformed our business from an in-person business model that was hard to scale, and sometimes cost-prohibitive for prospective clients, into a digital-first, technology company capable of serving clients in any location and of any size.”

This renovation has made it possible for Orrick and his team to develop relationships with many more small businesses while at the same time offering high-quality leadership training solutions to large corporations.

“In short,” he added, “BetterCulture has allowed us to offer terrific MindSet content to clients in a more scalable and cost-efficient manner.”

What are some of the most common reasons businesses call upon BetterCulture for help?

Orrick pointed out the difference between a “buyer’s” and a “seller’s” market and how businesses are having to operate in a strong seller’s market with regard to hiring.

“As a result,” Orrick said, “more and more business leaders are coming to recognize that having a healthy workplace culture is a powerful tool to help them better attract, develop and retain good employees. That’s what we do at BetterCulture – we help our client companies build and protect a culture that will position them to win the war for talent.”

BetterCulture gets calls from organizations across all industries and all sizes, but the common denominator is that they all care about the work culture.

“Most executive leaders today say they want to have a great work culture,” Orrick said, “yet often they don’t. We call this ‘the gap,’ the difference between what they say they want and what they have. Our goal is to convince them that we can help them close, or even eliminate, that gap.”

Orrick also pointed out that many of the companies in need of this service never reach out to BetterCulture.

“Most of the clients we work with are good businesses run by leaders who genuinely want to provide a great work culture for their employees. In many cases their culture is already solid, but they are relentless in wanting to get even better,” Orrick said.

Orrick divided clients into three categories: The “build” mode, in which a company envisions and generates the culture they desire; the “improvement” mode, where the company is clearly lacking in some areas, and the “protect” mode, during which the company is struggling to maintain its identity and culture as it grows.

“One of the things we’re most proud of,” Orrick said, “is the wide array of businesses and organizations we’ve impacted. They range from huge multinationals like KPMG to national and regional operations like American National Bank, Physician’s Mutual, Bloomerang, Pinnacle Bancorp, Nebraska Cancer Specialists, and Community Pharmacy.”

BetterCulture has also worked with law firms, medical centers, manufacturing companies, and universities as well as local entities such as chambers of commerce, churches, schools, and municipal/county governments.

“We also have enjoyed helping a large number of nonprofits like QLI, Habitat for Humanity, CRCC, and Kids Can,” Orrick added.

In Fremont, BetterCulture is working with the growing Legacy Post & Beam business to support them in further developing their leaders and building an even better work culture.

“They are a good example of a client that is investing from a position of strength,” Orrick said. ‘The business already offers a healthy work culture, and the owners want to make it even better. They genuinely understand the value of culture, recognizing its value to employees, customers, and owners alike.”

Amanda Wiese, Legacy’s marketing lead, appreciates that BetterCulture is local and down to earth.

“We wanted to be able to sit across the table from whomever we were working with and know that they were the real deal and the right fit. As a small business owner, you start out with a specialized skill set in a product or service,” she said. “Before you know it, though, you’re managing people and processes; and all of a sudden, you have to be an expert in not only the trade, but also in leadership.”

Weise believes her company’s exceptionally low turnover rate is due in large part to the family atmosphere Legacy has fostered.

“We knew that to continue that feel as we grow,” she said, “we needed to dedicate time and energy to leadership development.”

Wiese said the Legacy team often call themselves a boot-strap company.

“To be impactful in our organization, we knew it couldn’t contain any corporate fluff,” she said. “We needed something reputable, meaningful, and concise, which is exactly what we found.”

Of all the measures BetterCulture has taken to help Legacy get on the right track, what Wiese and the rest of the leadership team found most impressive was BC’s On-Demand Leadership Training Program.

“We have plans to utilize other tools of theirs down the road, such as their 20 Tenets of Culture program for all employees,” she said.

Wiese also appreciates the fact that BetterCulture’s clients are companies already on the Best Places to Work lists.

“They are companies that are already doing culture well,” she said, “and want to continue to make it better.”

She appreciates the diverse delivery methods Better Culture has to complete the programs.

“This helps keep things affordable for smaller businesses,” she added, “and also allows it to fit our schedule.”

Orrick is proud of BetterCulture’s longstanding relationship with the Greater Omaha Chamber.

“It was about a year ago that we saw the opportunity to bring our partnership model to other chambers,” he said.

One of the first chamber presidents BetterCulture contacted was Tara Lea of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Tara is a powerhouse leader in the world of chambers of commerce,” Orrick said, “She’s extremely connected with chambers and businesses across Nebraska. Her genuine interest in our model was a huge vote of confidence as we started contacting other local chambers.”

Once the Fremont Area of Commerce agreed to partner with BetterCulture, Lea provided guidance that allowed the company to establish many more chamber partnerships across Nebraska and Iowa.

“At the chamber,” Lea said, “we receive a lot of calls from businesses looking to partner with us to provide leadership training to our members. Some of that training seems like a good opportunity, others not so much. From the first interaction with David, I knew BetterCulture was going to be an amazing organization to partner with. They have the proven track record but also new and innovative ideas. All of their materials are easy to understand and relatable to any business no matter the size.”

Lea said the field of leadership and culture services is filled with less-than-effective, “canned” programs and services.

“They may make a short-term impact and can be enjoyable in the moment,” she said, “but they have no lasting impact on the actual culture of the company.”

Lea and her staff at the Fremont chamber understand why some CEOs and owners are skeptical.

“They may well have been burned in the past,” she said. “In fact, one of the big motivations for Dr. Hoogeveen in the creation of MindSet and BetterCulture was to finally get content and tools that would make a lasting impact in real-world business settings.”

Business owners and CEOs interested in working with BetterCulture can contact the company at https://www.betterculture.com and sign up for a consultation.

“We love learning about new businesses,” Orrick said, “and visiting with leaders who believe in the value of culture.”