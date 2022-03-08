Legal advocate, Dodge resident running for County Attorney.

Citing a desire to bring stability back to the office, Pamela Hopkins, a longtime Fremont attorney, has filed to run for Dodge County Attorney.

Hopkins, originally from Omaha, moved to Dodge County 30 years ago,

Previously, she attended high school at Benson earning a GED.

After high school, Hopkins attended Metropolitan Community College and the University of Nebraska at Omaha as a Regents Scholar. She graduated magna cum laude from UNO in 1995 with a political science degree.

Hopkins later received her juris doctorate at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln in 1997.

During this time, Hopkins began a love of community service that continues to this day.

“Many years ago, I was actually a CASA volunteer while I was in law school. It fell apart and it restarted a couple years ago and I was brought on as a founding board member,” Hopkins said.

CASAs (Court Appointed Special Advocates) are trained volunteers that advocate for the interest of abused and neglected children in the legal system.

Hopkins was previously on board of directors for Uniquely Yours Stability Support, a homeless prevention organization that provides services designed to help people gain and maintain housing stability.

She is also a representative for the Nebraska Court Improvement Project, and has received numerous awards from the Nebraska Supreme Court for her participation in improving the legal system.

Recently, Hopkins was involved in the decision to roll back tax-increasing provisions made by Fremont’s Business Improvement District.

“Several months back, the business improvement district proposed raising their property tax assessment by 50%,” Hopkins said. “It was approved by the city council for a five-year term.”

Hopkins said she worked with others to gather signatures to protest the increase and the five-year extension.

“The city council eventually compromised on that,” Hopkins said. “It kept the property tax assessment at the same rate and only extended it for two years, with an eye for the business improvement district coming up with more long-term solutions for improving the downtown district.”

Hopkins said she’s running for the position of county attorney, because she wants a return to basics.

“At this point, I just want stability and consistency with the office,” Hopkins said. “Obviously, there has been a lot of turmoil and turnover in that office over the last several years. I think it’s important to bring back some stability with someone who has been a part of the Fremont community for a long time.”

Hopkins said her main goals as county attorney would be to increase efficiency, address concerns with law enforcement and increase the level of respect for the office.

“We want to make sure that the county attorney’s office is doing everything that it can do to make sure the community is safe,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins will be running under the Republican ticket.

