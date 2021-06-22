Legband outlines possibility of third term bid following failed recall petition

An effort to recall Fremont City Councilmember Mark Legband has fallen short, according to Dodge County Election Commissioner Fred Mytty.

A recall petition was filed at the Dodge County Election Commission Office by Fremont resident Rachel Tuff on April 16 to replace the Ward 1 council member, who is serving his second term in office.

Legband said he was glad to see the petition fall short. If Tuff would have collected the 574 signatures necessary to recall Legband by June 20, a special election would have been triggered.

“I’m obviously glad it failed and I’m glad the city doesn’t have to spend $20-to-$25,000 to have a recall election,” Legband told the Tribune. “That just would have been a waste of money for the town of Fremont. The main thing is that I’m just glad it’s over with.”

Legband said the support from the community has been so strong that he has begun considering running for a third term in 2022.

“I was only going to run for two terms, but it is a possibility,” he said. “I will do some praying and will think about running for a third term. The support from the community has been amazing.”