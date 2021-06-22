Legband outlines possibility of third term bid following failed recall petition

An effort to recall Fremont City Councilmember Mark Legband has fallen short, according to Dodge County Election Commissioner Fred Mytty.
A recall petition was filed at the Dodge County Election Commission Office by Fremont resident Rachel Tuff on April 16 to replace the Ward 1 council member, who is serving his second term in office.
Legband said he was glad to see the petition fall short. If Tuff would have collected the 574 signatures necessary to recall Legband by June 20, a special election would have been triggered.
“I’m obviously glad it failed and I’m glad the city doesn’t have to spend $20-to-$25,000 to have a recall election,” Legband told the Tribune. “That just would have been a waste of money for the town of Fremont. The main thing is that I’m just glad it’s over with.”
Legband said the support from the community has been so strong that he has begun considering running for a third term in 2022.
“I was only going to run for two terms, but it is a possibility,” he said. “I will do some praying and will think about running for a third term. The support from the community has been amazing.”
Tuff’s recall effort was the first petition drive filed against members of the Fremont City Council since 2014, when a petition was filed and later withdrawn against Councilmember Michael Kuhns, former Councilmember Larry Johnson and former Mayor Scott Getzschman.
In a statement to Tribune, Tuff said the petition reached 522 unofficial signatures by the end of the 30-day period.
“It was a close call, but for now Legband gets to remain in his seat,” she said. “However, we know at least 522 registered voters are now aware of his behaviors and hopefully will get more citizens involved with city government.”
Tuff was outspoken against the council’s work to investigate contract violations between the City of Fremont and the Dodge County Humane Society.
“As you already know my passion is to fight for the animals in our community and that is where my journey began with city council,” Tuff told the Tribune in May. “Legband did delay the contract termination.”
While the petition failed, Tuff said she believed the efforts brought attention to local government.
“I hope Mr. Legband understands there are at least more eyes watching him,” she said. “ ... Unfortunately, the requisite number of signatures needed for the recalls fell short, so the citizens residing in Ward 1 won’t get the much-deserved opportunity for a special election or an immediate opportunity to rectify the representation issues they currently have in Fremont’s city government.”
Legband said he is excited to get back to his work on the council following the unsuccessful recall petition.
“I’m glad I can just concentrate on doing what I always have been doing and that’s what I feel is best for Fremont and working hard for the people of Fremont so we can keep moving forward,” he said.