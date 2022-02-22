 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story

Lego Club meets Thursday at library

Library News

Lego Club will meet from 4-5 p.m. Thursday at Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

All ages are welcome to attend. Lego bricks will be supplied.

