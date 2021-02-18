LENRD seeking input on flooding areas within watershed at meeting

Members of the public can give input on the Maple Creek Watershed Improvement Project Work Plan at a virtual meeting next month.
FYRA Engineering will facilitate the meeting, which will be held through Zoom on March 2 at 6 p.m. Project personnel will be present to answer questions and take comments.
“The biggest thing with this meeting is to kind of kick off the project with the general public, let them know what the program is, what the process is, kind of what we’re doing with the development of this plan and kind of how we got here,” Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Project Manager Curt Becker said.
Participants can attend the meeting by visiting the project’s website at fyra.mysocialpinpoint.com/maple-creek.
The plan aims to create a list of potential projects within the watershed, which includes Dodge, Stanton, Platte, Cuming and Colfax counties. It is being conducted by LENRD and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
With the meeting, Becker said he hopes to hear from the public about areas that have frequent flooding so that the plan can identify the full project’s scope.
“The primary purpose of this program with what we’re looking at, the focus is probably flood reduction, but there’s definitely other things that can be included or incorporated or even focused on other things,” he said. “But our main focus is flood prevention.”
Becker said the plan, scheduled for finalization in late 2022, is just the first phase in the project, which will require funding at each phase.
“We’ll go through the plan and try to define things that we can do to meet our objective or our scope, and then the next phase would be design, the engineering of those projects,” he said. “And then the final phase would be the actual implementation or installation of whatever projects could come out of this plan.”
Funding has already been acquired for the first phase from the NRCS Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations.
Members of the public don’t have to speak during the meeting and can submit feedback on a map on the project’s website. Comments or requests can also be sent to Becker at cbecker@lenrd.org.
“We are also planning to record the meeting and have it available for people to watch after the fact,” he said. “They don’t have to give us their comments during the meeting; that stuff they can submit to us after the fact.”
Overall, Becker said he wants people who attend the upcoming meeting to learn as much as they can about the project so they’re not left in the dark.
“The biggest part of this meeting is to get people aware of the fact that we’re doing this,” he said, “so we can get their input and take on what needs to be done.”