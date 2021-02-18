LENRD seeking input on flooding areas within watershed at meeting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Becker said the plan, scheduled for finalization in late 2022, is just the first phase in the project, which will require funding at each phase.

“We’ll go through the plan and try to define things that we can do to meet our objective or our scope, and then the next phase would be design, the engineering of those projects,” he said. “And then the final phase would be the actual implementation or installation of whatever projects could come out of this plan.”

Funding has already been acquired for the first phase from the NRCS Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations.

Members of the public don’t have to speak during the meeting and can submit feedback on a map on the project’s website. Comments or requests can also be sent to Becker at cbecker@lenrd.org.

“We are also planning to record the meeting and have it available for people to watch after the fact,” he said. “They don’t have to give us their comments during the meeting; that stuff they can submit to us after the fact.”

Overall, Becker said he wants people who attend the upcoming meeting to learn as much as they can about the project so they’re not left in the dark.