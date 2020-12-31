LENRD webinar recording now available for viewing

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District hosted a virtual meeting on Dec. 17 to discuss proposed groundwater regulations to remediate elevated nitrate levels in portions of Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties.

The webinar included speakers from the LENRD, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the University of Nebraska and from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

If you were unable to view the event, or would like the opportunity to watch it again, a recording of the virtual event is now available. Stakeholders can access the link for the recorded event by visiting the LENRD’s website at www.lenrd.org, and on social media by visiting the LENRD’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

The LENRD is proposing a Phase 2 Groundwater Management Area in portions of Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties, due to elevated nitrates levels found through the district’s groundwater quality monitoring program.

The LENRD has made tentative plans to host an open house public hearing on Thursday, Jan. 28, from 5-7 p.m. at the Nielsen Center in West Point to receive public comment on the proposed management area. However, this date is subject to change, pending future concerns over hosting public events during the COVID-19 pandemic. For additional information, contact the Lower Elkhorn NRD at 402-371-7313.

